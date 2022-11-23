Liberty Mutual Units Avoid Covering HVAC Injury Suit

By Riley Murdock (November 23, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma federal judge ruled Wednesday that two Liberty Mutual units don't have to defend HVAC contractor B&B Heat & Air Inc. from claims that an improper installation spread fiberglass particles throughout a woman's home, finding a pollution exclusion bars coverage....

