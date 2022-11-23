Ex-Indivior Exec Says 5-Year Federal Program Ban Isn't Fair

By Andrew Karpan (November 23, 2022, 8:42 PM EST) -- The former top medical officer for Indivior is suing the federal government over a five-year ban preventing him from participating in federal health care programs after he pled guilty to criminal charges related to his failure to prevent the drug company from giving misleading safety statistics to Massachusetts officials....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS