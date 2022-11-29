Russia Aims To Keep $5B Arbitration Award Fight Alive

By Katie Buehler (November 28, 2022, 5:11 PM EST) -- Russia has asked a D.C. federal court to set aside a September default judgment affirming a $5 billion arbitral award in favor of Yukos Oil Co.'s financing arm because the country was improperly served in the case and U.S. policy disfavors default judgments against foreign nations....

