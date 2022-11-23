Ex-MLB All-Star Puig Delays Plea Hearing Over Illicit Gambling

By Gina Kim (November 23, 2022, 9:03 PM EST) -- A California federal judge agreed Wednesday to briefly continue the hearing at which former MLB outfielder Yasiel Puig was expected to admit to lying to federal agents about wagers placed through an illegal gambling outfit, after his attorney sought time to review evidence she said may support an entrapment defense. ...

