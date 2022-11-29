BlockFi Succumbs To FTX Exposure, Files For Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (November 28, 2022, 3:03 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency platform BlockFi Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday in New Jersey bankruptcy court, becoming the latest digital asset enterprise to fall during the so-called crypto winter as it faces a liquidity crunch worsened by the recent failure of exchange FTX Trading Ltd....

