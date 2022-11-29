Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas City Must Face AT&T Claims Over Damaged Phone Line

By Kelly Lienhard (November 28, 2022, 7:57 PM EST) -- A West Texas town is still on the hook for damages to an underground telephone line after an appellate court in the Lone Star State backed a district court's earlier finding that the town of Monahans gave up its immunity due to the negligence of its employees who hit the telephone line while working to fix a water line....

