Domino's Says In-State Drivers Don't Do Interstate Work

By Irene Spezzamonte (January 4, 2023, 5:24 PM EST) -- Domino's told the Ninth Circuit that drivers' suit alleging unpaid expenses belongs in arbitration because a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision makes it clear they are not interstate workers who are exempt from federal arbitration requirements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS