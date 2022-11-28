Ill. Justices Say Condo Sellers Can't Sue Over Excessive Fees

By Charlie Innis (November 28, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- A state law governing condominiums doesn't allow condo sellers to sue property managers for charging allegedly excessive fees to provide legally mandated disclosure documents, the Illinois Supreme Court decided Monday, reversing a lower court's ruling on the matter....

