8th Circ. Vacates ERISA Arb. Awards After High Court Ruling

By Grace Elletson (November 28, 2022, 5:18 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit tossed arbitration awards for 177 retirement plan participants who alleged that a technology company mismanaged their 401(k) plan, finding Monday that a lower court needs to assess whether it has the jurisdiction to approve the awards after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling....

