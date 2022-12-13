Prop 22 Ruling Silenced Voters On Gig Workers, Panel Told

By Gina Kim (December 13, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- Attorneys for the state of California and an organization backed by Uber and Lyft urged a California appellate panel Tuesday to overturn a trial court's order invalidating voter-backed Proposition 22, which exempted gig companies from classifying drivers as employees, saying courts should give deference to voters' exercise of initiative power....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS