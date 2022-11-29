REIT CEO Wins $3.2M In Case Against Co-Founder

By Grace Dixon (November 28, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge ordered the co-founder of a real estate investment trust to pay his former business partner $3.2 million, after a jury found the co-founder liable on most counts in a suit alleging a complex scheme to smear his onetime partner's name....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS