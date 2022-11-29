Crypto Co. Kraken Fined $360K For Iran Sanctions Lapses

By Jon Hill (November 28, 2022, 7:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions enforcement arm said Monday that cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has agreed to pay more than $360,000 to settle claims that it violated U.S. sanctions rules by processing hundreds of crypto transactions for users who appeared to have been logged on in Iran....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS