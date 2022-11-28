NBC, Ex-'SNL' Cast Member Agree To End Sex Assault Suit

By Patrick Hoff (November 28, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- NBCUniversal and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Horatio Sanz have agreed to resolve a lawsuit claiming Sanz assaulted a teenager who ran a fan site for the sketch comedy show in the early 2000s, according to a filing in New York state court....

