Avco Corp. Can't Prove Duty Breach Against Former Atty

By Ryan Boysen (November 29, 2022, 3:01 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia attorney did not breach her fiduciary duty to former client Avco Corp. by later representing other clients suing the aerospace manufacturer, a federal judge has ruled, finding the connection between the attorney's former and current work is simply too tenuous to run afoul of the law....

