9th Circ. Won't Revive Facebook Advertiser's Ad Click Suit

By Dave Simpson (November 28, 2022, 10:11 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a Meta Platforms advertiser's lawsuit alleging Facebook charged for bogus ad clicks, agreeing with a lower court Monday that there's nothing in the record suggesting that Facebook charged it for a click from a fake account....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS