Ritz-Carlton Atty Faces DQ Bid In Deceptive Tipping Dispute

By Madison Arnold (November 29, 2022, 2:57 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. LLC customers who have accused the company of hiding automatic tipping charges want a Florida federal court to disqualify one of the attorneys who was recently added to the hotel's legal team, saying the purpose of his hiring was to force the case's judge to recuse herself because she had worked with the attorney before....

