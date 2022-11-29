El Paso DA Resigns Amid Allegations Of Incompetency

By Lynn LaRowe (November 29, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- Embattled El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has announced her resignation as the county attorney continues to pursue a lawsuit aimed at removing her from office over alleged incompetence and misconduct in prosecuting a capital murder case stemming from the 2019 mass shooting at a local Walmart that left 23 dead....

