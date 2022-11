Fiat Chrysler Can't Get In Way of $4M Dodge Ram Settlement

By Danielle Ferguson (November 29, 2022, 5:19 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Tuesday moved closer to approving a nearly $4 million class action settlement that would end claims that engine maker Cummins Inc. made defective Dodge Ram engines, rejecting objections from fellow defendant Fiat Chrysler that the deal was bad for plaintiffs....

