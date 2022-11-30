Ex-Altice Worker Must Arbitrate Sex Bias Suit, NJ Panel Says

By Grace Elletson (November 29, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appellate court ruled Tuesday that a former Altice call center worker must arbitrate her claims that she was sexually harassed on the job and forced to resign, ruling that a new federal law preventing arbitration of sex harassment claims doesn't apply retroactively....

