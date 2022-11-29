11th Circ. Says It Can't Review Misclassification Ruling

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 29, 2022, 4:22 PM EST) -- A Florida federal court didn't specify whether its decision to toss a group of golf course workers' claims that the county misclassified them as volunteers extends to opt-in plaintiffs, the Eleventh Circuit found, saying it couldn't weigh in on the workers' appeal....

