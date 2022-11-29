Google Hit With WDTX Patent Suit Over Android Phones

By Craig Clough (November 29, 2022, 5:39 PM EST) -- Google was hit in Texas federal court with a complaint from a company alleging some of the tech giant's Pixel and Nexus smartphones infringe four of its patents related to messaging....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS