Fraud Didn't Spur $8.7M Award In Film Fight, Court Told

By Ali Sullivan (November 30, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- A California federal judge should enforce an $8.7 million arbitration award against the son of a prominent Mexican filmmaker, his siblings say, arguing their brother can't prove they committed fraud before being awarded the hefty sum in a decadeslong family dispute over their father's film library....

