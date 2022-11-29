Ill. Accounting Firm To Pay $900K To Settle Data Hack Suits

By Lauraann Wood (November 29, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- Chicago accounting firm Bansley & Kiener LLP will pay $900,000 and improve its data security systems as part of a settlement approved Tuesday, resolving two class actions that stemmed from its alleged failure to promptly notify nearly 275,000 customers of a 2020 breach....

