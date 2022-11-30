FTX Founder Ignores Legal Advice For Spotlight At NYT Event

By Jessica Corso (November 30, 2022, 9:55 PM EST) -- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said Wednesday that he "didn't ever try to commit fraud" and isn't thinking about potential criminal charges he might face even as regulators in the U.S. and abroad continue to investigate what happened in the days and months leading up to the crypto exchange's crash several weeks ago....

