Apache Corp. Can't Dodge Investor Suit Over Dud Drilling Plan

By Katryna Perera (November 30, 2022, 8:30 PM EST) -- Apache Corp. failed to show that investors' consolidated proposed class action over a Permian Basin oil and gas discovery was improperly pled, with a Texas federal judge on Tuesday upholding the claims that the energy giant hyped up the investment despite knowing it was a dud....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS