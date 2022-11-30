Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Blue Origin, SpaceX, Internet

By Alyssa Aquino (November 30, 2022, 6:17 PM EST) -- Space projects dominated government procurements in November, with NASA spending another $1.15 billion to advance its Artemis III moon-landing project, the Pentagon signing a deal that will keep Blue Origin in contention for national security space launches and four companies being retained to enable internet communications in space....

