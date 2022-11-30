Production Co. Files Suit Over 'To Kill A Mockingbird' Play

By Jasmin Jackson (November 30, 2022, 8:59 PM EST) -- The production company behind a Broadway adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird" slapped the Dramatic Publishing Co. with a copyright suit in New York federal court on Wednesday, arguing that it is wrongly proclaiming that the adaptation can't be staged by various amateur groups....

