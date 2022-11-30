Platinum Founder Allowed 'Dead Wrong' Valuations, Jury Told

By Rachel Scharf (November 30, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- The civil fraud trial of Platinum Partners co-founder David Bodner opened in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, with a lawyer for the defunct hedge fund's liquidator telling a jury that Bodner accepted incorrect asset valuations in order to pocket excessive fees....

