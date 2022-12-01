NYC's New Law Is A Game Changer For Short-Term Rentals

By Adam Lindenbaum and Collin Chipetine (December 1, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- For the first time in their decadelong campaign against tenant abuses of the short-term rental industry, New York City landlords should soon have the upper hand when it comes to saying who can turn their properties into vacation homes....

