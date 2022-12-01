Accounting Firm To Pay $3M To Avoid Claims In Fraud Scheme

By Anna Scott Farrell (December 1, 2022, 3:16 PM EST) -- A Texas accounting firm that did tax and clerical work for a company accused of defrauding Chicago real estate investors has agreed to pay the company's receivership $3 million to head off claims regarding its role in the scheme, according to a motion filed in Illinois federal court. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS