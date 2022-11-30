Ex-Dodger Puig Backs Out Of Plea Deal, Citing New Evidence

By Gina Kim (November 30, 2022, 9:56 PM EST) -- Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig will rescind his agreement to plead guilty to lying to investigators about bets placed through an illicit sports gambling operation and will change his plea to not guilty, his attorney announced Wednesday afternoon, citing "significant new evidence."...

