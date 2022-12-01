Real Estate Rumors: McKinsey, Avanath Capital, State Farm

By Andrew McIntyre (December 1, 2022, 5:57 PM EST) -- McKinsey & Co. has inked a deal to lease more than 19,000 square feet of space at U.S. Bank Tower in downtown Los Angeles, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for space on floors 69 and 70 of the 1.4 million-square-foot, 72-story tower that's owned by Silverstein Properties, according to the report....

