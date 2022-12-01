Alsup Won't Let Meta, OnlyFans Off The Hook In Blacklist Suit

By Lauren Berg (December 1, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- Meta Platforms Inc. and OnlyFans cannot escape a California federal lawsuit accusing them of orchestrating a conspiracy to blacklist certain adult film stars from advertising on Facebook and Instagram, U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled Wednesday, saying the complaint shows a paper trail of bribes to Meta executives....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS