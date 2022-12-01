CFPB Urges 4th Circ. To Back PNC Borrower's Class Claim

By Isaac Monterose (December 1, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau told the Fourth Circuit in a neutral amicus brief to reinstate a putative class action claim for a PNC Bank borrower's suit, arguing that the lower court "improperly narrowed" a federal regulation that stops lenders from withdrawing from deposit accounts to cover debts caused by credit card plans....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS