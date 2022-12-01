Parler Wants Tech Maker's 'P' TM Suit Thrown Out For Good

By Jasmin Jackson (December 1, 2022, 5:31 PM EST) -- Social media app Parler has urged a Nevada federal judge to snuff out a business technology provider's trademark suit over the app's "P" logo, arguing that consumers wouldn't be confused by the companies' purportedly similar marks since they don't offer related services....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS