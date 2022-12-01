9th Circ. Revives Crypto Users' Suit Over Shopify Data Breach

By Allison Grande (December 1, 2022, 10:05 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has resurrected a proposed class action that cryptocurrency users brought against Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify and French cryptowallet maker Ledger over a 2020 data breach, overturning a California federal court's conclusion that it completely lacked jurisdiction over the defendants. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS