Dingdong Investor Denied Bid To Lead Class Action Over IPO

By Katryna Perera (December 1, 2022, 9:12 PM EST) -- An investor in Chinese grocery delivery platform Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. lost his bid to lead the securities class action he filed against the company after a New York federal judge said the public notice of the case was deficient and that the investor had failed to show that he would adequately protect the interests of the class....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS