Uvalde Shooting Survivors Seek $27B Over Police Response

By Mike Curley (December 1, 2022, 6:42 PM EST) -- A proposed class of survivors of the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is suing the school district, its police department, and state officials for $27 billion, saying survivors were "emotionally maimed" by the shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS