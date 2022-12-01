Capital One Wins Toss Of Workers' 401(k) Fee Suit

By Abby Wargo (December 1, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge on Thursday tossed a lawsuit against Capital One Financial Corp. brought by workers alleging the bank kept poorly performing investments in its $7.85 billion 401(k) plan and cost them millions of dollars in retirement savings, but left the door open to amend the suit....

