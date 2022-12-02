Pepsi Falsely Touts 'No Preservatives' In Izze Drinks, Suit Says

By Gina Kim (December 2, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- PepsiCo and the equity firm behind Tropicana were hit with a proposed class action Thursday in New York federal court alleging Izze-brand sparkling juice products are falsely advertised as having "no preservatives" when the ingredients actually include the common preservatives ascorbic and citric acids....

