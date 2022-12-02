Trump Rape Accuser Urges Court To Affirm Immunity Limits

By Katie Buehler (December 2, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- A writer suing former President Donald Trump for defamation has asked the D.C. Court of Appeals to reject the former president's bid for immunity in a lawsuit stemming from controversial statements he made denying her rape accusation, arguing the personal motivation behind the statements belies Trump's claim that they were made in the scope of his employment as president....

