Dodge Calls 2nd Try At Suit Over 'Unfit' Muscle Cars Too Weak

By Renee Hickman (December 2, 2022, 8:46 PM EST) -- Fiat Chrysler on Friday blasted a second attempt at a lawsuit from owners of two Dodge "muscle cars" who sought class damages for allegedly faulty rear differentials, saying their amended complaint did not fix the problems that led to the original complaint being dismissed on Sept. 6....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS