To Avoid A Rail Strike, Congress Tread A Well-Worn Path

By Charles Shewmake (December 2, 2022, 5:42 PM EST) -- On Dec. 1, the U.S. Senate passed House Joint Resolution 100, which had been approved by the U.S. House of Representatives only one day before. The legislation to avoid a national rail shutdown, which President Joe Biden called for on Nov. 28 and signed on Dec. 2, is extraordinary but not unprecedented....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS