DHS Cyber Review Board To Probe Lapsus$ Extortion Crew

By Ben Kochman (December 2, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- A review board made up of U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials and private-sector cybersecurity experts said Friday that it will investigate a set of high-profile hacks attributed to a global cybercrime gang known as Lapsus$ and release advice on how to deal with the group's extortion tactics....

