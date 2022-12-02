Teen Chess Whiz's Lawsuit Is 'Publicity Stunt,' Court Told

By Elaine Briseño (December 2, 2022, 8:45 PM EST) -- Magnus Carlsen and other defendants asked a Missouri federal judge on Friday to toss what they called a meritless defamation suit brought against them by Carlsen's chess rival and admitted cheater Hans Moke Niemann, arguing the case is merely a "publicity stunt."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS