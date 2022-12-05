Fed. Circ. Mulls Results From First Virtual Patent Trial

By Andrew Karpan (December 5, 2022, 7:16 PM EST) -- The mechanics of the first-ever virtual patent trial in the U.S. drew some questions at the Federal Circuit on Monday, with one judge asking if any footage was taken to ensure that jurors were actually looking at Valve Corp. video game controllers that were sent by mail and ultimately were found to willfully infringe a controller patent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS