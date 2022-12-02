Walmart's $35M Calif. Wage Statement Deal Nears Finish Line

By Gina Kim (December 2, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Friday that he'll grant final approval to Walmart's $35 million deal to resolve class claims that the retail giant gave inaccurate wage statements to about 265,000 workers, a settlement that will pay class attorneys $11.6 million in fees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS