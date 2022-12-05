Why NIL Policy Isn't A Game Changer For Int'l Students

Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

By Gabriel Castro (December 5, 2022, 3:13 PM EST) -- As the NCAA basketball season gets underway, the many student-athletes who participate in both the men's and women's events will be eagerly anticipating how the NCAA's new rules on sponsorship will benefit them. The stakes are even higher and the calculus more complex for the roughly 20,000 foreign student-athletes in the U.S....

