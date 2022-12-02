ABB To Pay $327M To End S. Africa Power Plant Bribery Probe

By Dave Simpson (December 2, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- Swiss industrial giant ABB Ltd. has agreed to pay $327 million to end probes from U.S., South African and Swiss authorities into claims that it bribed a high-ranking official at the South Africa-owned energy company Eskom Holdings Ltd. in order to land contracts for multiple projects....

