Transpo Insurer Atlas Reaches $5M Deal To End Investor Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (December 5, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- Investors in transportation insurance company Atlas Financial Holdings have asked a Chicago federal court to give an initial nod to a $5 million settlement deal that would end claims the company failed to properly manage its loss reserves, hurting investors when revelations about the reserves pushed down trading prices for its shares....

